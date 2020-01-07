Subscribe to Upset
Sum 41 are going to play an intimate London headline show later this month

Tickets are on sale now.
Published: 10:39 am, January 07, 2020
Sum 41 are going to play a couple of small European headliners later this month.

The band will perform at Les Etoiles in Paris, France on 18th January, and the Dome in London on the 20th. Tickets are on sale now.

They explain: "We’ve decided that while we're on tour in Europe in addition to playing the big venues, we’d also love to get up close and personal with you and do a few special shows in tiny clubs."

Sum 41 will also headline this year's Slam Dunk, playing the May bank holiday event alongside the likes of State Champs, Bury Tomorrow, Young Guns, Mayday Parade, Dream State, We Are The In Crown, Knuckle Puck, The Faim and loads more.

