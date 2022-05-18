Sum 41 have announced their 'Does This Look All Killer No Filler' tour, with support from Simple Plan.
The band will be celebrating the 20+ years of their albums 'All Killer No Filler' and 'Does This Look Infected?' with a European tour that includes a night at London's Ally Pally.
“We've been having such a great time on our tour with Simple Plan in the States and cannot wait to bring the party over to Europe,” shares vocalist Deryck Whibley. “We're so excited to celebrate the anniversaries of some of our favourite albums along with other hits and favourites with you on the "Does This Look All Killer No Filler" tour!”
The dates read:
SEPTEMBER
20 – Stuttgart, DE @ Porsche-Arena
21 – Frankfurt, DE @ myticket Jahrhunderthalle
23 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena
24 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Arena
26 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena Sala Tejo
27 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
29 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
OCTOBER
1 – Prague, CZ @ Sportovin Hala Fortuna
3 – Warsaw, PL @ EXPO XXI
5 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Open Air Vienna
6 – Bratislava, SK @ Incheba Expo Hall
8 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
10 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
11 – Hamburg, DE @ Edel Optics Arena
12 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
14 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall
17 – Luxembourg, LE @ Rockhal
18 – Tilburg, NL @ O13
19 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
21 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace