On the road

Support will come from Simple Plan.

Published: 1:43 pm, May 18, 2022

Sum 41 have announced their 'Does This Look All Killer No Filler' tour, with support from Simple Plan.

The band will be celebrating the 20+ years of their albums 'All Killer No Filler' and 'Does This Look Infected?' with a European tour that includes a night at London's Ally Pally.

“We've been having such a great time on our tour with Simple Plan in the States and cannot wait to bring the party over to Europe,” shares vocalist Deryck Whibley. “We're so excited to celebrate the anniversaries of some of our favourite albums along with other hits and favourites with you on the "Does This Look All Killer No Filler" tour!”

The dates read:



SEPTEMBER

20 – Stuttgart, DE @ Porsche-Arena

21 – Frankfurt, DE @ myticket Jahrhunderthalle

23 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena

24 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Arena

26 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena Sala Tejo

27 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

29 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena



OCTOBER

1 – Prague, CZ @ Sportovin Hala Fortuna

3 – Warsaw, PL @ EXPO XXI

5 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Open Air Vienna

6 – Bratislava, SK @ Incheba Expo Hall

8 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

10 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

11 – Hamburg, DE @ Edel Optics Arena

12 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

14 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall

17 – Luxembourg, LE @ Rockhal

18 – Tilburg, NL @ O13

19 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

21 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace