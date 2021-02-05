Listen

Check it out now.

Published: 1:10 pm, February 05, 2021

Sugar Horse have released a fancy 360 video for their huge single, 'Slam Dancing In A Burning Building'.

The track will appear on their limited-edition, double-vinyl 'DRUJ/Radio Cash-Ins', featuring the DRUJ EP, as well as 'The Great Shame' and 'GakEater' singles.

"'Slam Dancing' is all about humanity’s constant need for more," says Ashley Tubb. "Everyone and everything must always grow to be on a bigger, grander scale. Whether it be hoarding wealth, building the biggest gun or the constant need for weaponry that can kill more people at once... No one ever seems to think they have enough."

Check it out below.