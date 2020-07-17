Listen

Published: 8:49 pm, July 17, 2020

Strike Anywhere have dropped their first EP in over a decade.

'Nightmares of the West' is out now via Pure Noise Records, featuring six brand new songs and a cover of 'Opener' by London punks Blocko.

“We wanted to write things that we felt really fresh about and that revealed something new,” explains vocalist Thomas Barnett. “It was almost like this refresh, this restart, where we found ways to write songs that not only moved us, but also reflected the times and our ages.

"But we definitely feel inspired, and this record is a platform for us to hopefully – in time – play shows, connect with community, and help keep those little fires lit in ourselves and in others through the music and those shared experiences.

"These songs are the conversations that we want to have and the feelings that we still really need to share.”

Give it a listen below.