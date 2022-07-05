Subscribe to Upset
On the road

Stray From The Path have announced a new UK tour

The band will hit the road this October.
Published: 10:14 am, July 05, 2022
Stray From The Path have announced a new UK tour

Stray From The Path have announced a new UK tour.

The run will kick off with a handful of European shows before arriving in the UK on 17th October, and is in support of their new album, 'Euthanaisa', which will arrive on 9th September via UNFD.

Catch them live at the following:

OCTOBER 2022
11 HANNOVER, DE - Music Zentrum
12 DRESDEN, DE - Chemiefabrik
13 SCHWEINFURT, DE - Alter Stattbahnhof
14 KARLSRUHE, DE - Die Stadtmitte
15 ESSEN, DE - Crowdsalat Festival *SFTP only
16 ENDSCHEDE, NL - Metropool
17 BRIGHTON, UK - Patterns
18 NEWCASTLE, UK - The Cluny
19 EDINBURGH, UK - The Mash House
20 BRISTOL, UK - The Fleece
21 SHEFFIELD, UK - The Foundry
22 LONDON, UK - The Dome

Tickets go on general sale from Wednesday 7th July.

