On the road

The band will hit the road this October.

Published: 10:14 am, July 05, 2022

Stray From The Path have announced a new UK tour.

The run will kick off with a handful of European shows before arriving in the UK on 17th October, and is in support of their new album, 'Euthanaisa', which will arrive on 9th September via UNFD.

Catch them live at the following:



OCTOBER 2022

11 HANNOVER, DE - Music Zentrum

12 DRESDEN, DE - Chemiefabrik

13 SCHWEINFURT, DE - Alter Stattbahnhof

14 KARLSRUHE, DE - Die Stadtmitte

15 ESSEN, DE - Crowdsalat Festival *SFTP only

16 ENDSCHEDE, NL - Metropool

17 BRIGHTON, UK - Patterns

18 NEWCASTLE, UK - The Cluny

19 EDINBURGH, UK - The Mash House

20 BRISTOL, UK - The Fleece

21 SHEFFIELD, UK - The Foundry

22 LONDON, UK - The Dome



Tickets go on general sale from Wednesday 7th July.