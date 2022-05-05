Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Linda Lindas, Simple Plan, Bob Vylan, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
May 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Stray From The Path have announced their new album, 'Euthanaisa'

They're previewing the release with new single 'III'.
Published: 12:08 pm, May 05, 2022
Stray From The Path have announced their new album, 'Euthanaisa'

Stray From The Path have announced their new album, 'Euthanaisa'.

The full-length will arrive on 9th September via UNFD, preceded by recent drop 'Guillotine' and new single 'III'.

“Stray has always used our songs as an outlet to speak against oppression," the band comment. "It's been close to 10 years, and now our third instalment of the Badge and a Bullet series entitled “III” has the same target. Policing in the United States has always been rooted in racism, hate and violence. Public funding for police departments has skyrocketed since the 1980s. The US now spends more than twice as much on police as it does social welfare programs. Many major cities spend over a third of their budgets on police. Despite the hundreds of billions of federal, state & local money poured into police departments & the corrections industry every year, there is little oversight. The outcomes have been f****** horse s**t.

"Over 1,000 people are killed every year by the police but despite comprising only 13% of the population, nearly half of all people killed by police are Black. Less than 1% of police officers who kill someone on the job are prosecuted.

"To be perfectly clear: there is no crime in this country where the punishment is execution on the spot extrajudicially by a cop.

"The idea of justice in this country is a f****** joke.

"The only protecting and serving the police do in this country is protecting the wealthy, the powerful and capitalist interests while subjugating the marginalised and the working class."

Check out the new single below; the album's full tracklisting reads:

1. Needful Things
2. May You Live Forever
3. III
4. Guillotine
5. Chest Candy
6. Bread & Roses feat. Jesse Barnett
7. Law Abiding Citizen
8. The Salt In Your Spit
9. Neighborhood Watch
10. Ladder Work

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Dance Gavin Dance have released a new video for 'Pop Off!'
Senses Fail have shared new acoustic renditions of 'Death By Water' and 'I’m Sorry I’m Leaving'
Puppy: "Rock genuinely is dumb"
Yeah Yeah Yeahs have signed to Secretly Canadian, with new music coming later this year
Joyce Manor have shared a new track, 'Don't Try'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing