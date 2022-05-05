Listen

They're previewing the release with new single 'III'.

Published: 12:08 pm, May 05, 2022

Stray From The Path have announced their new album, 'Euthanaisa'.

The full-length will arrive on 9th September via UNFD, preceded by recent drop 'Guillotine' and new single 'III'.

“Stray has always used our songs as an outlet to speak against oppression," the band comment. "It's been close to 10 years, and now our third instalment of the Badge and a Bullet series entitled “III” has the same target. Policing in the United States has always been rooted in racism, hate and violence. Public funding for police departments has skyrocketed since the 1980s. The US now spends more than twice as much on police as it does social welfare programs. Many major cities spend over a third of their budgets on police. Despite the hundreds of billions of federal, state & local money poured into police departments & the corrections industry every year, there is little oversight. The outcomes have been f****** horse s**t.

"Over 1,000 people are killed every year by the police but despite comprising only 13% of the population, nearly half of all people killed by police are Black. Less than 1% of police officers who kill someone on the job are prosecuted.

"To be perfectly clear: there is no crime in this country where the punishment is execution on the spot extrajudicially by a cop.

"The idea of justice in this country is a f****** joke.

"The only protecting and serving the police do in this country is protecting the wealthy, the powerful and capitalist interests while subjugating the marginalised and the working class."

Check out the new single below; the album's full tracklisting reads:



1. Needful Things

2. May You Live Forever

3. III

4. Guillotine

5. Chest Candy

6. Bread & Roses feat. Jesse Barnett

7. Law Abiding Citizen

8. The Salt In Your Spit

9. Neighborhood Watch

10. Ladder Work