Keep an eye out for their new EP.

Published: 9:47 am, March 10, 2020

Strange Bones have released a new video for 'Underdogs'.

A cut from their upcoming EP 'Blitz Part 2' - out from 10th April - it also arrives ahead of their May tour, which will see them perform in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin and Brighton.

“The video was shot during storm Dennis in our North West dystopian Disneyland, Blackpool - the town that time forgot. It’s the story of a kidnapping, forced indoctrination, all in the name of perseverance, the fine line between breakthrough and breakdown,” explains vocalist Bobby Bentham.

Check out 'Underdogs' below, and catch the band live at the following: