Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Milk Teeth, Four Year Strong, Loathe, Nova Twins and more.
Order a copy
March 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Strange Bones have released a new video for 'Underdogs'

Keep an eye out for their new EP.
Published: 9:47 am, March 10, 2020
Strange Bones have released a new video for 'Underdogs'

Strange Bones have released a new video for 'Underdogs'.

A cut from their upcoming EP 'Blitz Part 2' - out from 10th April - it also arrives ahead of their May tour, which will see them perform in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin and Brighton.

“The video was shot during storm Dennis in our North West dystopian Disneyland, Blackpool - the town that time forgot. It’s the story of a kidnapping, forced indoctrination, all in the name of perseverance, the fine line between breakthrough and breakdown,” explains vocalist Bobby Bentham.

Check out 'Underdogs' below, and catch the band live at the following:

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Galactic Empire have announced a new UK tour for June
Asking Alexandria are going to tour the UK this October
Enter Shikari have unleashed their new track, 'The King'
Press Club have dropped a new video for 'Insecurities'
Code Orange have shared their new single, 'Sulfur Surrounding'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing