They've just dropped their new EP.

Published: 10:57 am, April 14, 2020

Strange Bones have unleashed an "isolation visualiser" for their new single, 'Ten Guns'.

It's a cut from the Blackpool band's just-released new EP, 'Blitz Part 2', which arrived last week and follows on from last year's 'Blitz Part 1'.

Vocalist Bobby says: “It’s about forgetting how to breathe, understanding mistakes. It’s an acknowledgement of reality, consequential in moving forward. Finding no peace when your head is a minefield.”

