Coming soon

Check out the title-track now.

Published: 10:09 am, May 14, 2021 Photos: Mescalitas.

Strange Bones have announced their debut album, 'England Screams'.

Set for release on 20th August via FRKST / 300 Entertainment, the news arrives alongside the title-track.

Frontman Bobby Bentham says of the single: "It’s like we’re living in a pantomime, everyone is waiting and expecting for something shocking to happen. It’s a reality TV show. England Screams. Society’s paradigm of a typical human being is breaking down, constantly changing, in some amazing ways, in a new world which feels more authoritarian than ever. It’s as if we’re moving forwards and backwards at the same time, an insane contradiction that is fuelled by the hyper-normal behaviour of the press and the state, which are inevitably the same thing."

The album's full tracklisting reads:



1. JUNGLE

2. ENGLAND SCREAMS

3. DOGMA (FT. PAV4AN)

4. SIN CITY

5. MENACE (FT. BOB VYLAN)

6. WORLD ON FIRE

7. SNAKEPIT

8. SLEEPWALKING

9. CRIME PAYS

10. DEATHWISH

11. BLOODSPORTS (FT. DEATH TOUR)

12. NAPALM ÜBER ALLES

13. HEAVY