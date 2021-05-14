Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Lilhuddy, The Offspring, All Time Low and more.
Order a copy
May 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Strange Bones have announced their debut album, 'England Screams'

Check out the title-track now.
Published: 10:09 am, May 14, 2021 Photos: Mescalitas.
Strange Bones have announced their debut album, 'England Screams'

Strange Bones have announced their debut album, 'England Screams'.

Set for release on 20th August via FRKST / 300 Entertainment, the news arrives alongside the title-track.

Frontman Bobby Bentham says of the single: "It’s like we’re living in a pantomime, everyone is waiting and expecting for something shocking to happen. It’s a reality TV show. England Screams. Society’s paradigm of a typical human being is breaking down, constantly changing, in some amazing ways, in a new world which feels more authoritarian than ever. It’s as if we’re moving forwards and backwards at the same time, an insane contradiction that is fuelled by the hyper-normal behaviour of the press and the state, which are inevitably the same thing."

The album's full tracklisting reads:

1. JUNGLE
2. ENGLAND SCREAMS
3. DOGMA (FT. PAV4AN)
4. SIN CITY
5. MENACE (FT. BOB VYLAN)
6. WORLD ON FIRE
7. SNAKEPIT
8. SLEEPWALKING
9. CRIME PAYS
10. DEATHWISH
11. BLOODSPORTS (FT. DEATH TOUR)
12. NAPALM ÜBER ALLES
13. HEAVY

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Offspring have dropped a new video for 'We Never Have Sex Anymore'
Loud Women have teamed up for new single 'Reclaim These Streets', raising money for Women's Aid
LILHUDDY has released a stripped-back version of 'America's Sweetheart'
Deap Vally have dropped their collab with Jennie Vee from Eagles Of Death Metal, 'I Like Crime'
The Devil Wears Prada are teasing their upcoming EP with new track 'Nightfall'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing