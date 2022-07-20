Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Deaf Havana, The Faim, Mothica, Viagra Boys, Travie McCoy and more.
Order a copy
August 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Stick To Your Guns have released a new single, and confirmed a UK headline tour

The band will hit the road this November.
Published: 3:26 pm, July 20, 2022
Stick To Your Guns have released a new single, and confirmed a UK headline tour

Stick To Your Guns have released a new single.

'Open Up My Head' arrives alongside new of a UK headline tour for November, in support of the band's upcoming album 'Spectre', set for release on 29th July via End Hits Records.

"To quote Malcolm X: 'If you're not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing,'" the band state. "This is incredibly true. In the age where massive multimedia corporations profit from disinformation, the search for truth becomes more and more important. This can be an exhaustive and painful process. It means challenging everything you think you know. We are going to need to find a way to connect with one another. A two-party system where both parties serve corporate interests is an authoritarian dictatorship. That's just a fact. We live in a corporate dictatorship. We can do better than this. We need to do better than this. A better world is possible and we have nothing to lose but our chains. Solidarity with all working people across the world who are tired of being steamrolled."

Check out the track below; the band will play live at the following:

NOVEMBER
09 - LONDON Islington Academy
10 - BIRMINGHAM o2 Academy 2
11 - LEEDS Stylus
12 - GLASGOW Classic Grand
13 - BRISTOL Thekla

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Slipknot have announced their new album, 'The End, So Far'
WACO have announced their third album, 'ROCK SPIRIT ABSOLUTE JOY'
Pale Waves have shared their new single 'The Hard Way'
Everything you need to know about ﻿Senses Fail's new album, 'Hell Is In Your Head'
Crossfaith have announced the UK and EU leg of their Atlas Of Faith World Tour
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing