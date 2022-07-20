Stick To Your Guns have released a new single, and confirmed a UK headline tour

Watch

The band will hit the road this November.

Published: 3:26 pm, July 20, 2022

Stick To Your Guns have released a new single.

'Open Up My Head' arrives alongside new of a UK headline tour for November, in support of the band's upcoming album 'Spectre', set for release on 29th July via End Hits Records.

"To quote Malcolm X: 'If you're not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing,'" the band state. "This is incredibly true. In the age where massive multimedia corporations profit from disinformation, the search for truth becomes more and more important. This can be an exhaustive and painful process. It means challenging everything you think you know. We are going to need to find a way to connect with one another. A two-party system where both parties serve corporate interests is an authoritarian dictatorship. That's just a fact. We live in a corporate dictatorship. We can do better than this. We need to do better than this. A better world is possible and we have nothing to lose but our chains. Solidarity with all working people across the world who are tired of being steamrolled."

Check out the track below; the band will play live at the following:



NOVEMBER

09 - LONDON Islington Academy

10 - BIRMINGHAM o2 Academy 2

11 - LEEDS Stylus

12 - GLASGOW Classic Grand

13 - BRISTOL Thekla