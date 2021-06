Watch

Catch the band at Download later this month.

Published: 11:28 am, June 04, 2021

Static Dress have released their new single 'Sweet'.

Their first track drop of 2021, it was first debuted during their Time To Reset livestream in March and arrives alongside a video directed by main-man Olli Appleyard himself.

It arrives ahead of loads of live shows for the band, including Download Festival on 20th June, and a support tour with Creeper in December.

In the meantime, check out 'Sweet' below.