Their debut is out in less than a month.

Published: 4:10 pm, April 20, 2022

Static Dress have shared a new album teaser track, 'Fleahouse'.

The up-and-coming Leeds-based foursome - who discuss their debut record in their recent Upset cover feature, order your copy below - will release 'Rouge Carpet Disaster' on 18th May.

The accompanying video was directed by the band's Olli Appleyard, and, according to a press release, "harks back to the band’s iconic early moments. Recalling the arresting green and white colour palette of early videos, this visual is a very literal Product Of The Beginning. A love letter to their core fanbase while elevating their early vision to the cinematic heights of their recent visual output, the ‘fleahouse’ video captures the vivid raw energy of Static Dress’ beginnings with a distinctly filmic edge."

