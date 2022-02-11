The new issue of Upset, featuring Static Dress, is out now!

New issue

One of the most exciting new bands on the planet, they front our March 2022 edition featuring Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior, Zeal & Ardor and more.

Published: 3:59 pm, February 11, 2022 Photos: Olli Appleyard.

The new issue of Upset is out now, featuring cover stars Static Dress.

One of the most exciting new bands on the planet right now, we go deep with creative mastermind Olli Appleyard to find out exactly what is 'Rouge Carpet Disaster', and learn how making it almost pulled them apart at the seams. It's raw, honest, and an essential insight into a band that look set to explode in the best possible way.

That's not all though. Elsewhere this month we've got the likes of Vein.fm, Iann Dior, Deaf Havana, Zeal & Ardor, Fatherson, Gregor Barnett, Weatherstate, NOBRO, Graphic Nature, Bambara and loads more.

And that's not including all sorts of other news, reviews and 'stuff'. You can order the new issue of Upset right now, below, or subscribe here, and get every edition sent directly to your door worldwide.