Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Static Dress, Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior and more.
Order a copy
March 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
New issue

The new issue of Upset, featuring Static Dress, is out now!

One of the most exciting new bands on the planet, they front our March 2022 edition featuring Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior, Zeal & Ardor and more.
Published: 3:59 pm, February 11, 2022 Photos: Olli Appleyard.
The new issue of Upset, featuring Static Dress, is out now!

The new issue of Upset is out now, featuring cover stars Static Dress.

One of the most exciting new bands on the planet right now, we go deep with creative mastermind Olli Appleyard to find out exactly what is 'Rouge Carpet Disaster', and learn how making it almost pulled them apart at the seams. It's raw, honest, and an essential insight into a band that look set to explode in the best possible way.

That's not all though. Elsewhere this month we've got the likes of Vein.fm, Iann Dior, Deaf Havana, Zeal & Ardor, Fatherson, Gregor Barnett, Weatherstate, NOBRO, Graphic Nature, Bambara and loads more.

And that's not including all sorts of other news, reviews and 'stuff'. You can order the new issue of Upset right now, below, or subscribe here, and get every edition sent directly to your door worldwide.

March 2022
Grab this issue

March 2022

Featuring Static Dress, Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior and more.
Order a copy.
Make sure you select the correct shipping location. If you select UK but enter a non-UK delivery address, your order will be refunded and cancelled.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Cane Hill have dropped a new video for 'Drag Me Down'
Vein.fm have booked a new run of UK and European dates, with support from Higher Power and Drain
Petrol Girls have launched their new single, 'Baby, I Had An Abortion'
Corey Taylor has confirmed a new EP, featuring covers plus live and acoustic tracks
Drug Church have shared new album teaser 'Premium Offer'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing