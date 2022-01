Watch

The song features vocalist and producer King Yosef.

Published: 11:23 am, January 10, 2022

Up-and-coming Leeds-based four-piece Static Dress have debuted a brand new track, ‘Di-sinTer’.

The song features vocalist and producer King Yosef, and follows on from last month’s ambitious project ‘Prologue’ - a comic book that "visualises the current lore of the Static Dress universe alongside an original soundtrack".

'Di-sinTer' also comes with a self-directed video, which you can check out below. Catch the band live at New Cross Inn, London on 14th January - tickets are on sale now.