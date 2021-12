Watch

They've also shared a new visual for featured track 'Vague'.

Published: 11:52 am, December 03, 2021

Static Dress have released their comic book and soundtrack project.

The Leeds-based four-piece's new effort 'Prologue…' - illustrated by Tanya Kenny and written by Olli Appleyard - arrives alongside a visual for 'Vague'.

It's "a comic book that visualises the current lore of the Static Dress universe alongside an original soundtrack," a press release explains.

Check out 'Vague' below, and pick up the comic (plus accompanying merch) at staticdress.bigcartel.com.