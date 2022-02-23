Subscribe to Upset
Coming soon

Static Dress will release their debut album in May

You can read all about the record in the March issue of Upset, out now.
Published: 10:44 am, February 23, 2022
Static Dress have announced their debut album.

The up-and-coming Leeds band - who discuss the record in their Upset cover feature, out now - will release 'Rouge Carpet Disaster' on 18th May. They've also shared their new video for 'such.a.shame'.

The news arrives ahead of the band's headline tour, which kicks off in Birmingham on 10th April and includes a night at London's Camden Assembly.

Check out the video below, and catch the band live at the following:

APRIL
10 Asylum II, Birmingham UK
11 Exchange, Bristol UK
12 Key Club, Leeds UK
13 Garage, Glasgow UK
15 Camden Assembly, London UK
16 Star & Garter, Manchester UK

