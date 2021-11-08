Subscribe to Upset
Check out lead single 'sober exit(s)'.
Published: 5:12 pm, November 08, 2021
Static Dress have announced a new comic book and soundtrack project.

The Leeds-based four-piece will release 'Prologue…' - illustrated by Tanya Kenny and written by Olli Appleyard - on 3rd December, preceded by teaser-track 'sober exit(s)'.

It's "a comic book that visualises the current lore of the Static Dress universe alongside an original soundtrack," a press release explains, adding of the video: "The band perform the track as inverted versions of themselves - a disarming change from the singular aesthetics of their previous work to symbolise either a new beginning or an alternative universe in itself."

Check out 'sober exit(s)' below.

