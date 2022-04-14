Watch

The band have a new album coming next month.

Published: 2:52 pm, April 14, 2022

State Champs have shared their new single and video, 'Eventually'.

It's a track from the band's upcoming album, 'Kings Of The New Age', out 13th May via Pure Noise Records.

On the new track, they explain: "In the past few years, I’ve had my first real experience with mental health issues, as well as some physical battles that have affected my thought process on the future.

"This song is about facing those things head on. I’ve never been one to open up about these things, so I hope if anyone relates to ‘Eventually’ even in the slightest, it lets them know that it’s ok to have these feelings and to talk about them.

"Writing this song motivated me to take the necessary steps to get my mind and body back to a healthy place, and I hope those listening are able to do the same."

Check out 'Eventually' below.