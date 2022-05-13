State Champs are celebrating the release of their new album with a video for 'Act Like That'

Watch

'Kings Of The New Age' is out now.

Published: 2:27 pm, May 13, 2022

State Champs are celebrating the release of their new album with a new video.

'Act Like That' is the latest cut from 'Kings Of The New Age', which you can read all about in the June issue of Upset - order your copy below.

The band explain: "Kings of The New Age is our fourth album, the one that we spent the most time on, and the one that makes the biggest statement. After writing over 30 songs, we narrowed it down to 11 that best represent our mission as a band, and sonically, match the energy level we wanted to captivate heading into this new chapter.”

They continue: “Lyrically, KOTNA is a reflection on the past few years during a very weird time. However, it is also a reminder that we’re only here for so long. Although we will always live and learn by trial and error in areas like friendships, family, careers, relationships, etc, there’s no time for toxicity and negativity when a certain opportunity presents itself. Never waste a moment that can be seized. Times are changing, culture is evolving, and we’re happy to provide the soundtrack and let you know that we’re Here To Stay. Welcome to The New Age.“

Check it out below.