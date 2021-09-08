Subscribe to Upset
State Champs have dropped a new single, and announced a 2022 UK tour

'Outta My Head' draws inspiration from the early-00s.
Published: 4:18 pm, September 08, 2021
State Champs have dropped a new single, and announced a 2022 UK tour.

'Outta My Head' also arrives ahead of the 2021 Pure Noise Tour, on which they'll be supported by labelmates Four Year Strong, Real Friends, Just Friends and Bearings.

Vocalist Derek DiScanio explains: "’Outta My Head’ is a faster, nostalgic, rooty one for us. Drawing inspiration from the early 2000’s, we tried to execute an ear wormy energetic tune that could have easily been heard on the American Pie movies soundtrack, or other rom coms alike. If you’re not singing the chorus by the third time it comes around, well, just hit the replay button, I suppose."

The new dates read:

MAY
8 Marble Factory Bristol
9 Engine Rooms Southampton
11 Electric Ballroom London
12 Electric Ballroom London
14 SWG3 Galvanisers Glasgow
15 O2 Ritz Manchester
17 Beckett Students Union Leeds
18 O2 Institute Birmingham

