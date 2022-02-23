State Champs have announced their new album, 'Kings Of The New Age'

Coming soon

Check out a new track from the release, 'Everybody But You', featuring Neck Deep's Ben Barlow

Published: 3:00 pm, February 23, 2022 Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

State Champs have announced the details for their fourth studio album, 'Kings Of The New Age'.

The full-length is set to arrive on 13th May via Pure Noise Records, and includes the already released singles 'Outta My Head' and 'Just Sound'.

The band explains, “Kings of The New Age is our fourth album, the one that we spent the most time on, and the one that makes the biggest statement. After writing over 30 songs, we narrowed it down to 11 that best represent our mission as a band, and sonically, match the energy level we wanted to captivate heading into this new chapter.”

“Lyrically, KOTNA is a reflection on the past few years during a very weird time. However, it is also a reminder that we’re only here for so long. Although we will always live and learn by trial and error in areas like friendships, family, careers, relationships, etc, there’s no time for toxicity and negativity when a certain opportunity presents itself. Never waste a moment that can be seized. Times are changing, culture is evolving, and we’re happy to provide the soundtrack and let you know that we’re Here To Stay. Welcome to The New Age.“

The announcement comes alongside another taster of the album, 'Everybody But You', featuring Ben Barlow of Neck Deep, and a video for the track featuring long-time friends including Tyler Posey, Lil Aaron, The Story So Far’s Kelen Capener and more.

“Lyrically, ‘Everybody But You’ reflects on the back and forth of an overly toxic relationship," the band reveal. "After all that exhaustion, what better way to move on from someone than throwing a massive party with your friends? We also were heavily involved with the creative side of the music video treatment and direction in which we had a lot of fun portraying the concept and message of the song (and partying.)”

You can check out the video for 'Everybody But You' below.