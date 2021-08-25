State Champs are 'Just Sound' with their brand new track

Watch

Published: 5:04 pm, August 25, 2021

State Champs have dropped a brand new track, 'Just Sound'.

In an accompanying statement, vocalist Derek DiScanio explains: "It feels amazing to be back, and we’re just getting started. “Just Sound” is the perfect introduction to the new age of Champs. Fast, catchy, and edgy are what we’ve always been known for and this one takes it to the next step. If you’re wondering what the song is about, use your imagination, listen to the lyrics, and I’m sure you can figure out the subtle, yet not-so-subtle meaning.

"As far as the video goes, I’m still trying to figure out how the rest of the guys convinced me to do this one… Let’s go ahead and call it “motivational pressure” to not take ourselves so seriously and just have fun with every step along the way.“

You can check out said video for the track below. It's the first new material from the band since last year's 'Unplugged' EP.