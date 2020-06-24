Listen

Published: 9:23 am, June 24, 2020

State Champs have debuted two songs from their upcoming acoustic EP.

Announced last week, 'Unplugged' is set to arrive on 14th August via Pure Noise Records, and features four new songs plus two acoustic versions of tracks from 2018's 'Living Proof'.

They've now dropped one of each, in the form of new cut 'Crying Out Loud' and a stripped back version of 'Criminal'.

You can check both out below.