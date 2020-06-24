Subscribe to Upset
State Champs have debuted two songs from their upcoming acoustic EP

Announced last week, 'Unplugged' is set to arrive on 14th August via Pure Noise Records.
Published: 9:23 am, June 24, 2020
State Champs have debuted two songs from their upcoming acoustic EP.

Announced last week, 'Unplugged' is set to arrive on 14th August via Pure Noise Records, and features four new songs plus two acoustic versions of tracks from 2018's 'Living Proof'.

They've now dropped one of each, in the form of new cut 'Crying Out Loud' and a stripped back version of 'Criminal'.

You can check both out below.

The full tracklisting reads:

01. A Thousand Hearts
02. The Recipe
03. 10 AM
04. Crying Out Loud
05. Criminal (Acoustic)
06. Dead and Gone (Acoustic)

