News

The variety show is only a few days away.

Published: 9:51 pm, June 18, 2020

State Champs are going to release a new EP this summer, and they've booked an online 10-year anniversary variety show too.

Their 6-track 'Unplugged' EP will arrive on 14th August via Pure Noise Records, featuring stripped-down versions of four brand new songs as well as two fan-favourite tracks from 'Living Proof'.

The Variety Show meanwhile will take place on 22nd June, with performances from home, the exclusive premiere of some new music from the EP, special guests, a brand new webisode of “Shot Boys”, a live Q&A and more.

“We’re excited to Celebrate our 10th Birthday as a band in the best fashion: An interactive online variety show where we get to hang out with fans, perform, reminisce, and tell stories from the past 10 years,” shares vocalist Derek DiScanio.

“We’ll be bringing in some surprise guests, and even premiering new music. That’s right, those who purchase tickets to the event will be the first to hear some brand new tunes and music videos from our upcoming Unplugged EP.

"There will be exclusive merch deals right on the event page and we’ll top the night off with a live Q&A hangout with everyone. This is the most unique event we’ve ever thrown and we can’t wait to share it with everyone as we ring in the next chapter of Champs.“

Visit statechampsny.com for more information.