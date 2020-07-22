State Champs are teasing their upcoming EP with new "experimental song", '10 AM'

Listen

The EP lands in full this August.

Published: 9:32 pm, July 22, 2020

State Champs are teasing their upcoming EP with new track, '10 AM'.

The song - which was not released at 10 AM, missed a trick there lads - is from their 'Unplugged' EP, fur on 14th August.

Derek DiScanio says: "10 AM might be the most experimental song we’ve written and recorded. However, it stemmed from a simple idea to have a mellow, acoustic, feel-good vibe, and mix it with lyrical frustration about questioning your worth in a relationship and unrequited love. We were able to bring in some unique electronic elements in post production to top everything off and we’re excited to see what everyone thinks of the final product.”

"The Unplugged EP is special for us for many reasons," he adds, "one main reason being the writing process. We feel like we really went back to our roots, you know, just the band, in a room with an acoustic guitar, writing songs and having fun,” shared DiScanio on the upcoming EP. “We tend to execute our best material in an environment that is stress free and organic. Our fans have been asking for new acoustic, stripped down material for quite some time, we’re happy to say it’s here.”

