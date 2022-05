Watch

Check out their new clip for 'dumb (ft. Tom The Mail Man)'.

Published: 12:05 pm, May 09, 2022

Stand Atlantic are celebrating the release of their album with a new video.

'dumb (ft. Tom The Mail Man)' is the latest cut from 'F.E.A.R.', which stands for 'Fuck Everything And Run', which is out now via Hopeless Records.

It follows on from 'hair out', 'deathwish (ft. nothing, nowhere)', 'pity party (ft. Royal & the Serpent)', and 'switchblade'.

Check out the new video below, and catch the band at Slam Dunk this spring.



JUNE

03 LEEDS, Slam Dunk Festival

04 HATFIELD, Slam Dunk Festival