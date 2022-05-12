Subscribe to Upset
In the mag...
Featuring NOAHFINNCE, Stand Atlantic, Taking Back Sunday, Memphis May Fire and more.
Order a copy
June 2022 (NOAHFINNCE)
Introducing the new issue of Upset, featuring Stand Atlantic, out this now!

With new album 'F.E.A.R.' out now, we're delighted to welcome the band to the cover for the first time.
Published: 3:00 pm, May 12, 2022
Stand Atlantic hit the cover of the new edition of Upset, out now.

With new album 'F.E.A.R.' out now, we're delighted to welcome the band to the cover for the first time, as we go deep into the story of one of the most exciting records of the year so far.

Also in this month's mag, you'll be able to find the likes of State Champs, Memphis May Fire, Taking Back Sunday, Crawlers, De'Wayne, GILT, Static Dress, Ghost, Peaness and loads more.

Not only that, we've got another surprise coming for you. Be here at midday BST on Friday, 13th May to find out more.

You can order the new issue of Upset right now, below, or subscribe here, and get every edition sent directly to your door worldwide.

June 2022 (Stand Atlantic)
Featuring Stand Atlantic, NOAHFINNCE, Taking Back Sunday, Memphis May Fire and more.
