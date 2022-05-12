Introducing the new issue of Upset, featuring Stand Atlantic, out this now!

New issue

Published: 3:00 pm, May 12, 2022

With new album 'F.E.A.R.' out now, we're delighted to welcome the band to the cover for the first time, as we go deep into the story of one of the most exciting records of the year so far.

Also in this month's mag, you'll be able to find the likes of State Champs, Memphis May Fire, Taking Back Sunday, Crawlers, De'Wayne, GILT, Static Dress, Ghost, Peaness and loads more.

Not only that, we've got another surprise coming for you. Be here at midday BST on Friday, 13th May to find out more.

