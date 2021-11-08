Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Stand Atlantic are back with a new single and video, 'Molotov'

The song addresses some of lead singer Bonnie Fraser's experiences with homophobia.
Published: 3:44 pm, November 08, 2021
Stand Atlantic are back with a new single and video, 'Molotov'.

Out via Hopeless Records, the drop follows on from their latest single 'deathwish (feat. nothing, nowhere)', and it addresses some of lead singer Bonnie Fraser's experiences with homophobia.

She explains: "I went to a Christian school for three years of my life and when a pastor says ‘all gays will burn in hell’ during an assembly, you’re gonna remember it, and you’re gonna write a song about it. 

"It baffles me how someone can believe something so negative about someone yet act all nice and loving to your face and pretend to care about you. Fuck that, I hope he hears this."

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour in the US in January 2022, with Set It Off, As It Is, and No Love For The Middle Child.

