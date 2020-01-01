Stand Atlantic have shared another teaser from their upcoming new album - check out 'hair out'

Watch

They're going to drop their new full-length in May.

Published: 11:46 am, March 03, 2022

Stand Atlantic have shared another teaser from their upcoming new album.

'hair out' is a cut from 'F.E.A.R.', which stands for 'Fuck Everything And Run', set for release on 6th May via Hopeless Records.

Singer Bonnie Fraser says the track was in part a reaction to the pressure of following up their album 'Pink Elephant': "The worst part about people on the internet is that you’re almost force-fed their opinion about you or what you do."

"It almost feels impossible to feel like you can step up and meet expectations of anyone, let alone yourself," she adds. "I just got absolutely fed up with ALL of it and it brought me to a ‘table flip’ attitude where I just wanted to make something for myself."

Check out the new track below, and catch the band at Slam Dunk this June.