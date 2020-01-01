Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Static Dress, Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior and more.
Order a copy
March 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Stand Atlantic have shared another teaser from their upcoming new album - check out 'hair out'

They're going to drop their new full-length in May.
Published: 11:46 am, March 03, 2022
Stand Atlantic have shared another teaser from their upcoming new album - check out 'hair out'

Stand Atlantic have shared another teaser from their upcoming new album.

'hair out' is a cut from 'F.E.A.R.', which stands for 'Fuck Everything And Run', set for release on 6th May via Hopeless Records.

Singer Bonnie Fraser says the track was in part a reaction to the pressure of following up their album 'Pink Elephant': "The worst part about people on the internet is that you’re almost force-fed their opinion about you or what you do."

"It almost feels impossible to feel like you can step up and meet expectations of anyone, let alone yourself," she adds. "I just got absolutely fed up with ALL of it and it brought me to a ‘table flip’ attitude where I just wanted to make something for myself."

Check out the new track below, and catch the band at Slam Dunk this June.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
METZ guitarist and singer Alex Edkins has announced a new Weird Nightmare album
Spiritbox have announced a second UK headline show
Adult Mom has released a new track, ‘91’
The Linda Lindas have unveiled a Twilight Zone-inspired video for 'Talking To Myself'
Loads of new acts have been announced for Live At Leeds: In The Park, including The Mysterines and Dream Wife
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing