Watch

"I'm back and truly have zero fucks left to give."

Published: 6:14 pm, April 30, 2021

Stand Atlantic have teamed up with nothing,nowhere. for their new single 'Deathwish'.

The track - which they've been teasing all week - sees vocalist and guitarist Bonnie Fraser issue a reminder to "not be a little bitch to other people’s opinions and trust yourself instead, you'll be better than ever."

She explains: Frankly, I died. I was a servant to the opinions of people who didn’t give a fuck about me. My self-worth was so low that I would get high off a glimpse of their approval. I lost myself and I think the old me had a deathwish all along. But now I’m back and truly have zero fucks left to give."

Check it out below.

Stand Atlantic's latest album 'Pink Elephant', and nothing,nowhere's 'Trauma Factory', are out now.