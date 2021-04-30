Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Lilhuddy, The Offspring, All Time Low and more.
Order a copy
May 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Stand Atlantic have teamed up with nothing,nowhere. for their new single 'Deathwish'

"I'm back and truly have zero fucks left to give."
Published: 6:14 pm, April 30, 2021
Stand Atlantic have teamed up with nothing,nowhere. for their new single 'Deathwish'

Stand Atlantic have teamed up with nothing,nowhere. for their new single 'Deathwish'.

The track - which they've been teasing all week - sees vocalist and guitarist Bonnie Fraser issue a reminder to "not be a little bitch to other people’s opinions and trust yourself instead, you'll be better than ever."

She explains: Frankly, I died. I was a servant to the opinions of people who didn’t give a fuck about me. My self-worth was so low that I would get high off a glimpse of their approval. I lost myself and I think the old me had a deathwish all along. But now I’m back and truly have zero fucks left to give."

Check it out below. 

Stand Atlantic's latest album 'Pink Elephant', and nothing,nowhere's 'Trauma Factory', are out now.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Spritbox have released a brand new song, 'Circle With Me'
A new hip-hop and rock festival is launching in London, ALT+LDN
Twenty One Pilots have shared a brand new single, 'Choker'
Waterparks have dropped a new album teaser, 'You’d Be Paranoid Too (If Everyone Was Out To Get You)'
Manchester Orchestra: "This record is about a guy talking to the Angel of Death, and also, it isn't"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing