Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
April 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Stand Atlantic have shared a new video for 'Drink To Drown', made up of fan-submitted clips

"We’re living through history right now."
Published: 8:43 pm, April 02, 2020
Stand Atlantic have shared a new video for 'Drink To Drown', made up of fan-submitted clips

Stand Atlantic have shared their new song, 'Drink To Drown'.

The accompanying video is made up of submitted clips showing what fans are up to during quarantine and social distancing for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lead vocalist and guitarist Bonnie Fraser explains: “We’re living through history right now and as scary and uncertain as this time may be, the one thing that has been so positive to see is how everyone has come together.

"Everyone is going through it all at once, we’re looking out for each other from afar and there’s something comforting about that which makes it feel like maybe this is all going to be OK. We also wanted to portray some positive aspects about the impacts of isolation.

"We had our fans across the world who are currently in isolation send us videos of themselves doing things they either never had time to do or have never even thought about doing, but now have the time to try them out. We hope this will spark creativity and solidarity to anybody who’s watching and has been affected by COVID-19.”

Check out the video below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Lonely The Brave are back with a new record deal, and new single 'Bound'
Bury Tomorrow have put their album back, and unleashed new single 'Better Blow'
Hayley Williams has dropped a new Petals For Armor song - check out 'Over Yet'
I Prevail have rescheduled their UK tour dates
Twin Atlantic are taking part in a new three-day streaming event Virgin EMI are putting on
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing