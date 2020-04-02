Stand Atlantic have shared a new video for 'Drink To Drown', made up of fan-submitted clips

Watch

Published: 8:43 pm, April 02, 2020

Stand Atlantic have shared their new song, 'Drink To Drown'.

The accompanying video is made up of submitted clips showing what fans are up to during quarantine and social distancing for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lead vocalist and guitarist Bonnie Fraser explains: “We’re living through history right now and as scary and uncertain as this time may be, the one thing that has been so positive to see is how everyone has come together.

"Everyone is going through it all at once, we’re looking out for each other from afar and there’s something comforting about that which makes it feel like maybe this is all going to be OK. We also wanted to portray some positive aspects about the impacts of isolation.

"We had our fans across the world who are currently in isolation send us videos of themselves doing things they either never had time to do or have never even thought about doing, but now have the time to try them out. We hope this will spark creativity and solidarity to anybody who’s watching and has been affected by COVID-19.”

Check out the video below.