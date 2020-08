Watch

Their new album is very nearly here.

Published: 9:47 pm, August 05, 2020

Stand Atlantic have released a new video for 'Blurry'.

Following on from where 'Jurassic Park' left off, it's a cut from their upcoming new album 'Pink Elephant' - which you can read ALL ABOUT in the latest issue of Upset - due 7th August.

The band have not long announced a new tour too, they will return to the UK and Europe in March 2021 for loads of dates all over the country.

In the meantime, give 'Blurry' a watch below.