Published: 4:18 pm, May 13, 2020

Stand Atlantic have released a new tune, 'Wavelength'.

Following on from recent single 'Shh!', and lockdown cut 'Drink To Drown', it arrives during a period that should have seen the band working towards a new album.

"We wanted to push the boundaries with 'Wavelength',” says Bonnie Fraser. “The song itself is about pushing your own boundaries and trying to assimilate with someone.

"Sometimes communication is lost to a point where it feels like you are speaking different languages. Music is its own language and we wanted to challenge everything you thought you knew about Stand Atlantic. The entire record is no exception."

Give it a listen below.