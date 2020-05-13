Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring PVRIS, Boston Manor, Dance Gavin Dance and loads more.
Order a copy
May 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Stand Atlantic have released a new tune, 'Wavelength'

"We wanted to push the boundaries," says Bonnie.
Published: 4:18 pm, May 13, 2020
Stand Atlantic have released a new tune, 'Wavelength'

Stand Atlantic have released a new tune, 'Wavelength'.

Following on from recent single 'Shh!', and lockdown cut 'Drink To Drown', it arrives during a period that should have seen the band working towards a new album.

"We wanted to push the boundaries with 'Wavelength',” says Bonnie Fraser. “The song itself is about pushing your own boundaries and trying to assimilate with someone.

"Sometimes communication is lost to a point where it feels like you are speaking different languages. Music is its own language and we wanted to challenge everything you thought you knew about Stand Atlantic. The entire record is no exception."

Give it a listen below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Slipknot have cancelled all their summer shows, including Knotfest UK
This is Tomorrow will take place in May next year, with headline sets from Sam Fender, Gerry Cinnamon and Royal Blood
Bo Ningen have announced a new tour for October
The Beths have shared their new single 'I'm Not Getting Excited', and it's really great
All Time Low are going to host a live session to raise money for their touring crew
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing