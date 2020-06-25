Stand Atlantic have announced their new album, 'Pink Elephant'

Coming soon

It's previewed by latest single 'Jurassic Park', which you can check out now!

Published: 9:16 am, June 25, 2020

Stand Atlantic have announced their brand new album, and dropped a gigantic new track alongside the news.

Titled 'Pink Elephant', the band's second full-length is set to arrive on 7th August via Hopeless Records. It's previewed by latest single 'Jurassic Park', which you can check out below.

Following a run of tracks - including 'Shh!', 'Drink To Drown', 'Wavelength' and 'Hate Me (Sometimes)', which all appear on the record - the tracklisting reads:



01. Like That

02. Shh!

03. Blurry

04. Jurassic Park

05. Eviligo

06. Wavelength

07. Drink To Drown

08. DWYW

09. Silk & Satin

10. Soap

11. Hate Me (Sometimes)