Stand Atlantic have announced their new album, 'Pink Elephant'

Stand Atlantic have announced their brand new album, and dropped a gigantic new track alongside the news.
Titled 'Pink Elephant', the band's second full-length is set to arrive on 7th August via Hopeless Records. It's previewed by latest single 'Jurassic Park', which you can check out below.
Following a run of tracks - including 'Shh!', 'Drink To Drown', 'Wavelength' and 'Hate Me (Sometimes)', which all appear on the record - the tracklisting reads:
01. Like That
02. Shh!
03. Blurry
04. Jurassic Park
05. Eviligo
06. Wavelength
07. Drink To Drown
08. DWYW
09. Silk & Satin
10. Soap
11. Hate Me (Sometimes)