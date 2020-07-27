Stand Atlantic have announced a new UK headline tour

On tour

They're coming over next spring.

Published: 10:35 pm, July 27, 2020

Stand Atlantic have announced a new headline tour.

The band will return to the UK and Europe in March 2021 for loads of dates in support of their upcoming album 'Pink Elephant' - which you can read ALL ABOUT in the latest issue of Upset - due 7th August.

The details are:



MARCH 2021

25th - ANTWERP Kavka

26th - HAMBURG Headcrash

27th - WIESBADEN Kesselhaus

28th - BERLIN Cassiopeia

29th - WARSAW Hydrozagadka

31st - MUNSTER Sputnikhalle



APRIL 2021

1st - COLOGNE Club Volta

2nd - UTRECHT Tivoli De Helling

3rd - PARIS Les Etoiles

5th - BIRMINGHAM Institute 2

6th - BRISTOL Fleece

7th - SOUTHAMPTON 1865

9th - LONDON Academy Islington

10th - NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms

11th - MANCHESTER Club Academy

12th - GLASGOW SWG3 Warehouse

13th - LEEDS Stylus