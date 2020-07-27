Subscribe to Upset
August 2020
Stand Atlantic have announced a new UK headline tour

They're coming over next spring. 
Published: 10:35 pm, July 27, 2020
The band will return to the UK and Europe in March 2021 for loads of dates in support of their upcoming album 'Pink Elephant' - which you can read ALL ABOUT in the latest issue of Upset - due 7th August.

The details are:

MARCH 2021
25th - ANTWERP Kavka
26th - HAMBURG Headcrash
27th - WIESBADEN Kesselhaus
28th - BERLIN Cassiopeia
29th - WARSAW Hydrozagadka
31st - MUNSTER Sputnikhalle

APRIL 2021
1st - COLOGNE Club Volta
2nd - UTRECHT Tivoli De Helling
3rd - PARIS Les Etoiles
5th - BIRMINGHAM Institute 2
6th - BRISTOL Fleece
7th - SOUTHAMPTON 1865
9th - LONDON Academy Islington
10th - NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms
11th - MANCHESTER Club Academy
12th - GLASGOW SWG3 Warehouse
13th - LEEDS Stylus

