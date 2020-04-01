Coming soon

'Drink To Drown' will arrive later today.

Published: 7:12 pm, April 01, 2020

Stand Atlantic are about to release a new song.

'Drink To Drown' will arrive later today - Wednesday 1st April, 10pm in the UK - which the band revealed via a video announcement on Twitter, addressing the disruption COVID-19 has caused their upcoming album plans.

Guitarist Miki Rich explains: "Starting now to hopefully when all this calms down, we’re going to promise you guys that we are going to release new music every month for you guys starting tomorrow. We’re going to release a new song called ‘Drink To Drown’.

"Basically, hopefully, we will keep on doing that and when things calm down again we will be back on schedule."

"I know we’ve been promising this album for so long and now this has happened," vocalist/guitarist Bonnie Fraser adds. "This is our way of giving back to you guys as much as we could. We’re just like ‘Fuck it’ at this point. But thank you guys so much, we really appreciate it."

Check out the video below, and keep an eye out for 'Drink To Drown'.