Check out new single 'pity party', featuring US singer Royal & The Serpent.

Published: 7:00 pm, January 14, 2022

Stand Atlantic have announced their new album 'F.E.A.R.', which stands for 'Fuck Everything And Run'.

The full-length is set for release on 6th May via Hopeless Records, preceded by new single 'pity party', featuring US singer Royal & The Serpent.

Bonnie Fraser says of the song: "It seems everyday someone is inviting you to their ‘pity party’ - hoping you will enable or put a band-aid on them. Sometimes you gotta cut people like this out of your life as they will drag you down and it’s not until you let them go that you realise what kind of hold they may have had on you."

Royal & The Serpent adds: "This song fully rocks. It was a 100% yes when I first heard it. I loved getting to be a part of this one. Blast it loud, roll the windows down, and scream your face off for a certified good time."

Check out the new single below; the full tracklisting reads:



1. doomsday

2. pity party (feat. Royal & The Serpent)

3. van gogh

4. dumb

5. hair out

6. deathwish (feat. nothing,nowhere.)

7. switchblade

8. nails from the back

9. bloodclot

10. don’t talk [to me]

11. xo

12. cabin fever (feat. my literal mum)

13. molotov [OK]

14. i wonder what kind of garlic bread they serve at MENSA