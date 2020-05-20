Stake have released a new video for 'Everybody Knows', a song about accelerationism

Watch

It's the latest cut from debut 'Critical Method'.

Published: 11:27 am, May 20, 2020

Stake have released a new video for 'Everybody Knows'.

It's a song from their not-long-released debut 'Critical Method', out now via Hassle Records, and it arrives ahead of what was meant to be a busy summer for the band, including sets at both 2000trees in July and ArcTanGent Festival in August.

"‘Everybody Knows’ is a song about accelerationism: to accelerate a certain process in order to gain change. It's a term normally used in political and social theories - the belief that this will hasten its self-destructive tendencies and ultimately lead to its collapse," says Brent, singer of the band.

"We as a band lent this term to understand and handle our own psychological chaos and music. It's the kind of song that we'll not be able to write twice; it is one of our beloved misfits that we love to play live at the end of our sets. We are very psyched to put this track online now since we'll not be able to play it live for a while..."

