Catch them at 2000trees and ArcTanGent.

Published: 11:13 am, March 06, 2020

Stake have shared a new video for 'Critical Method'.

It's the title-track from their latest album, out now via Hassle Records, and it arrives ahead of LOADS of tour dates, including sets at both 2000trees Festival in July and ArcTanGent Festival in August.

They've also shows at Harlequin Fest, These Go To Eleven festival, Outch Festival, Waregemse Metal Day, Grofest Metal fest, Rock Werchter, Boomtown festival and beyond.

Check out 'Critical Method' below.