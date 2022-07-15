Subscribe to Upset
Listen

It's a teaser track from their upcoming new album.
Published: 4:53 pm, July 15, 2022
Stake have dropped their new single 'Deliverance Dance'.

It's a cut from the band's upcoming new album 'LOVE, DEATH and DECAY', set for release on 30th September via Hassle Records.

Vocalist/guitarist Brent Vanneste says: "Well, we might really have a classic love song for you here darlings. It's about softening one's heart again and then dancing together towards redemption, surrendering to the beautiful after a long period of rusty feelings. 

"See it as a Deliverance Dance. Redemption to transcendental love beyond desire, attachment or loss. When I love in this way, I love beyond my relationship with a person. It doesn't matter whether they are next to me, thousands of miles away or dead. But don't be fooled. We're still metal!"

Check it out below.

