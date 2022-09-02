Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Hot Milk, Pale Waves, Pianos Become The Teeth and more.
Order a copy
September 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Stake have dropped their new single 'Deadlock Eyes'

It's a teaser track from their upcoming new album.
Published: 12:06 pm, September 02, 2022
Stake have dropped their new single 'Deadlock Eyes'

Stake have dropped their new single 'Deadlock Eyes'.

It's a cut from the band's upcoming new album 'LOVE, DEATH and DECAY', set for release on 30th September via Hassle Records.

Vocalist/guitarist Brent Vanneste says: "Deadlock eyes was written in the heart of the lockdown when we were feeling stuck with no light at the end of the tunnel. The heaviness of the riffs we came up with at that time reflected this perfectly.

"Last Summer we were invited by Ghost to infiltrate Mutonia, Santarcangelo Di Romagna in Italy. Together with a nest of artists and The Mutoids themselves, we spent a week working on a big show that the whole village could attend." Vanneste explains. "Our new video is one of the results of this exceptional creative excursion. We were completely in the mood while being immersed in this absurd Mad Max bubble. ‘Deadlock Eyes’ was the perfect soundtrack for this exceptional trip to Mutonia. Thank you Ghost for this opportunity! Video by Ghost, Jeroen De Wilde and the Mutoids."

Check it out below.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Dead Pony: "We've always wanted to be a heavy band"
Trash Boat have announced a Halloween show
Boston Manor have dropped a new single, 'Inertia'
Crawlers and more have joined the bill for Live At Leeds: In The City
Architects have dropped a new track from their upcoming album
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing