Watch

It's a teaser track from their upcoming new album.

Published: 12:06 pm, September 02, 2022

Stake have dropped their new single 'Deadlock Eyes'.

It's a cut from the band's upcoming new album 'LOVE, DEATH and DECAY', set for release on 30th September via Hassle Records.

Vocalist/guitarist Brent Vanneste says: "Deadlock eyes was written in the heart of the lockdown when we were feeling stuck with no light at the end of the tunnel. The heaviness of the riffs we came up with at that time reflected this perfectly.

"Last Summer we were invited by Ghost to infiltrate Mutonia, Santarcangelo Di Romagna in Italy. Together with a nest of artists and The Mutoids themselves, we spent a week working on a big show that the whole village could attend." Vanneste explains. "Our new video is one of the results of this exceptional creative excursion. We were completely in the mood while being immersed in this absurd Mad Max bubble. ‘Deadlock Eyes’ was the perfect soundtrack for this exceptional trip to Mutonia. Thank you Ghost for this opportunity! Video by Ghost, Jeroen De Wilde and the Mutoids."Check it out below.