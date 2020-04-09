Stake have shared a new put-together-at-home video for 'Devolution'

Watch

Published: 12:04 pm, April 09, 2020

Stake have shared a new video for 'Devolution'.

It's a cut from the band's latest album 'Critical Method', out now via Hassle Records, and it arrives ahead of sets at both 2000trees in July and ArcTanGent Festival in August.

"We were not planning to release this single at this time," they explain, "but everything about it is so scarily fitting to the state of the world we are currently living in, and once we started to think about it, and about the video, it all just made a lot of sense to us.

"With a lack of opportunities to make a video outside the comfort of our homes, due to quarantine, we used free public domain footage. To then further enforce the DIY nature of this video, the export function in iMovie wasn't working so we had to film the screen!

"At this present time, our every-day emotions are shifting from scared to optimistic, nervous and insecure to hopeful. We have never before experienced anything like this. Our spoilt generation in this country have suddenly been shaken by something uncontrollable; the uncertainty of how things will develop, and each day trying to stay positive; the melancholy of how things were.

"So many people before us experienced this already: not being able to roam free and be careless.

"Our hope is that people here, when all is well again (and it will be!) will remember this feeling and thus feel love and understanding for those who experience the pain of not being able to control their own lives and having to be scared and insecure every day.

"This is an ode to that sentiment. Let there be empathy and care. Let’s recognise how fortunate we are and use this to help others."

Check out 'Devolution' below.