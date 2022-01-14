Subscribe to Upset
Spyres have signed to LAB Records, and dropped new single 'See Through You'

The alt-rock band are following up previous singles 'Otherside', 'Fake ID' and 'I Don’t Care'.
Published: 4:51 pm, January 14, 2022 Photos: Charlotte Barbour.
Alt-rock band Spyres have signed to LAB Records, and dropped their new single 'See Through You'.

Co-written by Johnny Madden of Baby Strange, the foursome are following up some sold out dates and previous singles 'Otherside', 'Fake ID' and 'I Don’t Care'.

Emily Downie says: “See Through You is a dark and angsty song which is very direct and punchy. We have explored different genres with our other releases and have shown a different side to us with this song too. We’re excited to start the year off with a bang and for everyone to hear what we have been working on. 

"Writing and recording See Through You was actually a very fast turnaround as we wrote it only a few days before going into the studio to record it. It was also our first time recording in Mogwai’s Castle Of Doom studios so it was really cool to be in such an inspiring environment and definitely a memory we won’t forget.

“We had a lot of fun recording as there are many different elements within the song the listeners may not even notice. By the third listen you could hear something new each time so it was really fun to explore different ways we can make the song even bigger.”

Check it out below.

