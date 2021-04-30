Subscribe to Upset
Spritbox have released a brand new song, 'Circle With Me'

The Canadian band are currently working on their debut album.
Published: 6:20 pm, April 30, 2021
Spritbox have released a brand new song, 'Circle With Me'.

The track - out now via Rise Records - follows on from the Canadian metal outfit's singles 'Constance' and 'Holy Roller' from last year, with their debut album on the way.

Speaking about the new track, Courtney LaPlante shares: "This song was written in the studio as a last minute addition, one of the many reasons we are so grateful to no longer be exclusively working remotely. 

"It captures the spectrum of emotions I’ve been feeling lately about my music. From the anxiety I feel about messing up, to a confidence meant to protect me from self doubt. 

"Visually, we wanted to present the viewer with the image of us that we miss the most: us performing on stage, with nothing to hide behind: instruments, some lights, and beautiful camera movement."

Check it out below.

