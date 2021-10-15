Subscribe to Upset
It's out early next year.
Published: 1:53 pm, October 15, 2021Words: Stephen Ackroyd.
Sprints have unveiled details of a brand new EP, ‘A Modern Job’.

Set to arrive on 11th March 2022 via Nice Swan Records, they’ve also shared a track from it – ‘Modern Job’ – which you can check out below.

Vocalist Karla Chubb explains: “Modern Job is a critique of modern existence but also an exploration of growing up queer. In your formative years, you are bombarded with media, books, news that depict what a “normal” life should be. Grow up, fall in love, get married… long live the nuclear family.

"By contrast when you grow up queer all these ordinary things can seem extraordinary, out of reach and in some parts of the world, illegal. It leaves you feeling lost, excluded and confused. I wanted Modern Job to capture those feelings; chaotic energy, loneliness and longing of normality while trying to find acceptance within yourself.”

