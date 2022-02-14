Sprints have covered Wet Leg's breakout single, 'Chaise Longue'

Listen

"We fell in love with Wet Leg, and Chaise Longue instantly upon its release," says Karla.

Published: 11:51 am, February 15, 2022

Sprints have covered Wet Leg's debut single, 'Chaise Longue'.

The track arrives ahead of the punk newcomers' upcoming headline tour, which kicks off on 24th February in Manchester and is in support of their EP 'A Modern Job', out on 11th March via Nice Swan Records.

Singer Karla Chubb says: "Spending hours upon hours in a van or a Travelodge, our one escape on tour was music. We fell in love with Wet Leg, and Chaise Longue instantly upon its release. On a whim, we covered it at our first ever London show. It went down so well and was such fun to play we continued to play it show after show. With some time on our hands, and preparing for our next UK + Ireland tour, we decided to do it some justice and record a real cover."

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:



FEBRUARY

24 Yes, Manchester

25 The Soundhouse, Leicester

26 The Blue Moon, Cambridge

28 The Hope & Ruin, Brighton



MARCH

01 Strange Brew, Bristol

02 Moth Club, London

06 Ulster Sports Club, Belfast

10 The Grand Social, Dublin