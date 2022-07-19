SPITE have shared a new video for their album title-track, 'Dedication To Flesh'

Watch

The band's new full-length is coming this August.

Published: 11:47 am, July 19, 2022

SPITE have shared a new video for their single 'Dedication To Flesh'.

It's a cut from their upcoming album of the same name - their first for Rise Records - which will be released on 19th August.

Speaking on the new track and album, frontman Darius Tehrani shares: “Dedication to Flesh is our foot print as band. We are here not only to stay but to conquer. Leave something personal and undeniable that people can’t look away from.”

The band recently joined the Never Say Die Tour, and will be performing around the country alongside Suicide Silence and After The Burial from 8th November.

Check out the new video below.