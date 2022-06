On the road

The dates follow the release of their new album 'Dedication To Flesh'.

Published: 10:59 am, June 10, 2022

SPITE are touring the UK this winter.

They've joined the Never Say Die Tour, and will be performing around the country alongside Suicide Silence and After The Burial from 8th November. The dates follow the release of their new album 'Dedication To Flesh', due on 22nd July.

The details are:



NOVEMBER

8 SWX, Bristol

9 The Mill, Birmingham

10 Garage, Glasgow

11 Club Academy, Manchester

12 The Electric Ballroom, London



Tickets go on sale from Monday 13th June.