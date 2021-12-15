Subscribe to Upset
They've also shared new single 'Made To Please'.
Published: 9:10 am, December 15, 2021
Spite have inked a new record deal with Rise Records.

The acerbic California metal band have announced the news with their new single 'Made To Please', which comes with the message: "Two wrongs don’t make a right... some people deserve to die."

Speaking on the latest signing, Sean Heydorn, VP, BMG and Head of Rise Records says: "We’re real happy to welcome Spite to the Rise Records family. The band’s passion and vision are incredible and their music is killer. They are one of the most exciting bands in heavy music and we’re excited they chose to partner with us for their forthcoming releases."

Check it out below.

