Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Slipknot, L.S. Dunes, Magnolia Park and more.
Order a copy
December 2022 / January 2023
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On tour

Spiritbox have announced a new UK and Ireland run for 2023

The band will return to our shores next July for a seven date tour.
Published: 2:42 pm, December 06, 2022
Spiritbox have announced a new UK and Ireland run for 2023

Spiritbox have announced a new UK and Ireland run for 2023.

The band will return to our shores next July for a seven date tour, kicking off in Birmingham before stopping in Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin and Bristol.

They'll then finish up at London's Roundhouse on 14th July.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale this Friday, 9th December at 10am.

The dates read:

July 2023
5 Birmingham O2 Institute
6 Manchester O2 Ritz
7 Glasgow Barrowlands
9 Belfast Limelight 1
10 Dublin Academy
12 Bristol O2 Academy
14 London The Roundhouse

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Casey continue their return with new track 'Great Grief' - listen
guccihighwaters has returned with a brand new track, 'in the dark'
RØRY has shared their new Christmas song ‘December Hurts’
White Lung: "Motherhood has helped me be way less nihilistic about the world"
Casey are back next month for a run of UK & German live shows
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing