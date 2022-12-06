On tour

Published: 2:42 pm, December 06, 2022

Spiritbox have announced a new UK and Ireland run for 2023.

The band will return to our shores next July for a seven date tour, kicking off in Birmingham before stopping in Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin and Bristol.

They'll then finish up at London's Roundhouse on 14th July.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale this Friday, 9th December at 10am.

The dates read:



July 2023

5 Birmingham O2 Institute

6 Manchester O2 Ritz

7 Glasgow Barrowlands

9 Belfast Limelight 1

10 Dublin Academy

12 Bristol O2 Academy

14 London The Roundhouse